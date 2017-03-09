Tribute on the Grand returning for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Coming off a successful inaugural event, Tribute on the Grand is back for 2017.

In 2016, the one-day festival of tribute bands and a dinner over the Grand River raised more than $200,000 for Grand Rapids Whitewater and the efforts to restore the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

FOX 17 is partnering with Founders Brewing for the event.

The 2017 Tribute on the Grand will be Saturday, August 19 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids. Already scheduled to attend is the band "Hotel California", which is a tribute band of The Eagles.

Admission to the concerts will be free again and Founders will be selling their local brews at the event. A dinner with Founders beer will take place on the Blue Bridge.

For more information on tickets to the dinner, click here.

For sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, email Samantha Hendricks at Founders Brewing at hendricks@foundersbrewing.com.