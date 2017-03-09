Woman stabbed during attempted carjacking in Meijer parking lot, good Samaritan intervenes

WALKER, Mich. — A woman suffered numerous stab wounds during an attempted carjacking in a Meijer parking lot on Thursday evening, but thankfully, a good Samaritan saw the struggle happening and was able to intervene.

It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Meijer located at 2425 Alpine Ave. NW. Police say a male suspect followed a 25-year-old woman out of the store to her vehicle. He forced her into her own passenger seat, where a struggle ensued. The suspect stabbed the woman multiple times before that Samaritan intervened and started to fight with the suspect.

The man hit the Samaritan in the face with an unknown object and ran off. A second Samaritan tried to chase him towards Alpine Avenue. Police attempted to track the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

The woman is expected to be okay.