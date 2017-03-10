School closings and cancellations

Advocates to lobby Congress for Great Lakes cleanup program

March 10, 2017
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Supporters of a Great Lakes cleanup program are taking their case to Congress as preliminary budget figures suggest the Trump administration may try to cut nearly all its funding.
The Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition represents nearly 150 groups that favor the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

It has funded toxic waste removal, wetlands restoration and the fight against invasive species such as Asian carp.

The program has received about $300 million a year since 2009. But recently leaked documents say Trump’s soon-to-be-released budget might request only $10 million.

Coalition director Todd Ambs says that contradicts the Trump campaign’s pledge last fall to support the program.

Members of the coalition are scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., next week, where they’ll lobby the region’s congressional delegation to stand up for the initiative.

