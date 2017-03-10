Officer hurt when Allegan County cruiser hit guardrail, leaves road

Posted 6:14 AM, March 10, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:27AM, March 10, 2017

From Allegan Co. Sheriff

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — M-40 Lincoln Road was closed early Friday due to a crash involving a police cruiser.

The Allegan County Sheriff says that the officer was heading north on M-40, north of 122nd Avenue, when his vehicle left the right side of the road and hit the end of a guardrail. The vehicle then went into the ditch and hit several small trees.  The officer was wearing his seatbelt and his vehicle’s airbags were deployed.

The road was closed until about 6:45am.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

