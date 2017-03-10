Allendale basketball team shows solidarity with coach’s wife battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- Allendale basketball players wanted to show their coach they have his back as his wife battles cancer. The boy's basketball team went bald for Friday night's district finals game.

Athletic Director James Hogan tells FOX 17 that this was all the players' idea, and that after school Thursday they went into one of the theater rooms at the school and shaved their heads.

Shaving their heads on their own accord while their coach's family has a battle w cancer. Tonight they sport the look on the court @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/YEVsJFBK5a — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) March 11, 2017

Coach Joe Modderman came in with a new haircut on Wednesday, and that's when the team made up their minds.

"They all walked into the gym simultaneously and fist pumped coach and said 'We're all with you,'" Hogan said.

Coach Modderman was at a loss for words.

"Just showing the love to me and my family," Modderman said. "You know my wife is going through a tough situation, and she's a trooper and fighting like crazy."

The Allendale Falcons played their hearts out Friday night, but unfortunately ended up losing in overtime to Unity Christian. However, Hogan said before the game they are playing for a much bigger purpose, and winning isn't always everything.