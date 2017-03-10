× Barn at turkey farm destroyed in overnight fire

ALLENDALE TWP., Mich. — An overnight fire that ended up requiring the response of nearly a dozen different fire departments destroyed a barn at a local turkey farm.

The call came in at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, for a possible structure fire at Walcott Elevator Turkey Farm. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from one of the barns. Over the course of their efforts to get the fire under control, 11 total departments ended up responding in some fashion.

There were no injuries in the fire. A cause has not yet been determined.