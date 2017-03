× Deadly stabbing under investigation in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a deadly stabbing early Friday morning.

The investigation is unfolding in the 600 block of Dorchester SW. The victim, described only as an adult male roughly 60 years of age, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it appears to be a stabbing at this time.

Detectives and forensics teams are currently trying to piece together what may have happened. A suspect is in custody.