Friday’s Friend Runt Runt is ready to be adopted!

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Runt Runt! She's an 8-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund short hair mix, and loves to cuddle!

Also, an important event is coming up called Paws, Claws, and Corks! Guests will enjoy fabulous cuisine, wonderful wine and beer samples, and the chance to bid on exciting packages, including adventures, trips, wine, sports memorabilia and much more!

Most important, money raised will benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan in their mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in our community through education, example, responsible placement and protection.

The event is happening on Monday, March 20 at the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place. Tickets for the event cost $100 each.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.