GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a night for mothers and their children to create lasting memories.

On March 25, Zion's Dream is hosting the 'Mommy & Me Ball' in the Paintlind Ballroom at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

Kids will get into the event for free, and it will be $20 for moms.

You can purchase tickets at All City Kicks, which is located on 1500 Wealthy St., online at Neptix.com or at the door.