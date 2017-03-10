× MSP: Intersection with traffic signals out are not 4-way stops

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – With the recent power outages, many motorists have been faced with non-functioning stop lights at major intersections. Most people then treat these intersections as four-way stops.

But, Michigan State Police say – that isn’t right.

Michigan State Police today tell us that the four-way stop that many people remember learning in Driver’s Ed. isn’t quite accurate. It is more like a four-way yield.

Shannon Banner, the Manager of the Public Affairs Section in Lansing tells FOX 17 that when a traffic signal isn’t working, the intersection becomes “an uncontrolled intersection and reverts back to the right-of-way rules of the Michigan Vehicle Code.”

Banner says that the vehicles on the major street or roadway have the right-of-way and the vehicles on the side street or lesser roadway are supposed to yield. Police advise, either way, to be very careful when going through intersections where traffic lights aren’t working.

