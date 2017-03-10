Next Steps program helps patients recover through exercise program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lakeshore Fitness Center teams up with medical professionals to put people on the path of wellness through their Next Steps Program.

Next Steps is an 8-week program that patients are referred to by their doctors, where members of Lakeshore Fitness help them on the road to recovery. Whether it's a high school student recovering from an injury, an elderly person recovering from surgery, or someone needing to lose weight, Next Steps is dedicated to helping people of all ages to get better through exercise.

Lakeshore Fitness also can request referrals from a doctor, so members of the gym don't have to wait to get started. All they need to do is get a body assessment from one of the trained employees at Lakeshore Fitness Center, then a request will be sent to the doctor to get approved.

The Next Steps Program cost $99, plus once the program is complete patients can become full members of Lakeshore Fitness Center without paying a membership fee.