Serious accident closes Grandville intersection Friday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department is investigating after a serious 2-car crash late Friday night.

It happened near the intersection of 44th Street SW and Ivanrest Avenue SW about 9:53 p.m. Friday.

Crews on scene tell FOX17 that at least one person is in critical condition and others are reportedly injured. A total of four people were involved in the crash however it is not clear how many of them are injured.

The crash happened when a black truck tried driving northbound onto Ivanrest Avenue SW and tried to turn right onto 44th Street SW. That’s when a red car going eastbound on 44th Street SW crashed into the truck.

The intersection at 44th Street SW and Ivanrest Avenue SW is expected to be closed while officers continue to investigate.

Officers say it is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.