Snyder: Third of state lost electricity access in wind storm

Posted 3:25 PM, March 10, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says that at one point close to a third of the state’s land area had no access to electricity after high winds knocked out power this week to more than a million utility customers.

More than 600,000 customers are still without power after Wednesday’s storm — 515,000 with DTE Energy and 94,000 with Consumers Energy, the utilities say. The utilities say power should be restored to nearly all by Sunday.

Snyder surveyed damage Friday in a Dearborn Heights neighborhood, west of Detroit.

Snyder called the storm “unprecedented in terms of the number of power lines, poles broken.”

Dozens of warming centers are open across Michigan. Temperatures were around 30 degrees Friday morning in the Detroit area and expected to remain cold throughout the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s