Suspects lead Police on high speed chase

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a high speed chase ended in a roll over yesterday on U.S. 131 in Plainwell.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies were investigating a shoplifting report from the Meijer on West Main came in at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The report involved two men and two women in a red Jeep Liberty.

As the Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the suspects’ vehicle, and the vehicle took off. Police said it was driving over a 100 miles per hour while heading north on U.S. 131.

Police followed the suspects until the Plainwell exit, where the vehicle exited. While attempting to get back on U.S. 131 from M-89, the vehicle rolled over multiple times down on the ramp and in the ditch.

There were two men and two women, between the ages of 17-years-old and 20-years-old, in the car according to police.

Police said, the two men took off on foot and hid under a bridge crossing the Kalamazoo River. Suspects were tracked down and arrested without incident shortly after by a Plainwell Public Safety Officer.

Two women were arrested at the scene of the crash, and one of the men arrested had an outstanding warrant according to police.