Warming center opening Friday in Battle Creek

Posted 8:14 AM, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:18AM, March 10, 2017
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — With thousands of people in West Michigan still without power, a warming center will open Friday in Battle Creek.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Pennfield High School, 8299 Pennfield Road, will open its doors to the public at 9 a.m.

The Red Cross will begin operations at the same time.

According to the latest Consumer’s Energy outage map, there are still widespread outages in West Michigan leaving thousands of people in the dark.

Power is expected to be restored as late as Sunday.

 

