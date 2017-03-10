Western Michigan hockey falls to Omaha in overtime

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--- Western Michigan hosted Omaha in the NCHC Quarterfinals. The Broncos jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but the Mavericks would tie it up and send it to overtime where Omaha would win. The Mavericks take game 1 of this best of three.

