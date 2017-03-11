× Clocks spring forward, but temperatures do not

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s that time of year again! Time to set our clocks forward by an hour, signaling the start of Daylight Saving Time. Also at this time of year, our seasonal average temperatures “spring forward” towards warmer numbers. But that won’t be the case this weekend and for much of the week ahead, as temperatures will remain below average.

Our average high and low at this time of year are 42° and 25°, respectively. Instead, our highs will be stuck in the 20s in most areas this weekend, with lows in the teens and even single digits in some outlying areas. Here is how Future Track HD sees our highs later this afternoon:

Cold, quiet weather will continue on Sunday, with highs only in the upper 20s to, possibly, near 30° in a few spots. A few flurries will occur at times this weekend, mainly near the lakeshore. Accumulating snow, however, is likely on Monday. Future Track HD picks up on the snow as it first moves in early Monday morning:

Snow totals look to generally be in the 2 to 5 inch range, with the higher totals near and south of I-96.

The snow tapers off to flurries on Tuesday, but cold temperatures will stay with us until Wednesday. Thursday looks a bit milder, before temperatures return to around average for this time of year on Friday with a chance of rain.