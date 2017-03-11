GRPD officer shoots suspect near 1st and Milwaukee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department officer shot a suspect Saturday morning.

GRPD Sgt. Terry Dixon told FOX 17 the shooting occurred at 8:56 a.m. Saturday in the area of First Street NW and Milwaukee Avenue NW, just south of Interstate 196, also known as the Gerald R. Ford Freeway.

Heavy police presence in 1st/Milwaulkee area. Officers had confrontation w a suspect. Please stay away from the scene. Area is safe. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) March 11, 2017

The officer was not injured.

The suspect was transported from the scene alive and was being treated at a Grand Rapids hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.