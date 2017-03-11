GRPD officer shoots suspect near 1st and Milwaukee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department officer shot a suspect Saturday morning.
GRPD Sgt. Terry Dixon told FOX 17 the shooting occurred at 8:56 a.m. Saturday in the area of First Street NW and Milwaukee Avenue NW, just south of Interstate 196, also known as the Gerald R. Ford Freeway.
The officer was not injured.
The suspect was transported from the scene alive and was being treated at a Grand Rapids hospital.
The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.