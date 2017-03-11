Need tax help? The city of GR can help with extended hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s almost time to submit your taxes, and for those who can’t get help from the city during normal business hours, they’re opening up extended time for those in need of assistance.

Many of the local and state forms can be daunting, so they city is available the Saturdays of March 11th, April 8th and April 29th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This will all be in addition to their normal business hours Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. 5 p.m. All you need to bring is your ID, federal form, and all W-2s you plan to file.

Walk in appointments are welcome, but to schedule one or for more information, call (616)-456-3415 or email grincometax@grcity.us

The income tax office is located on the third floor of City Hall at 300 Monroe Ave NW. Parking is available below City Hall in the Government Center parking ramp.