NEW YORK, N.Y.– The tooth fairy is paying more money to kids these days.

That’s according to a new survey by The Week magazine that shows cash payouts have soared in the past year to an average of $4.66 a tooth.

What happened to a quarter? Today’s average is up $ .75 from 2015.

The Tooth Fairy’s generosity has historically been a good indicator of the economy.

Last year, the Tooth Fairy paid about $290 million in the U.S. for lost teeth.