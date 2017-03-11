Rockford High School fundraiser for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade trip

Posted 9:37 AM, March 11, 2017, by

ROCKFORD, Mich - It's a huge honor, one only seven high school marching bands in the country get: playing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in NYC.

Rockford High School has been selected for this years event and now they need your help getting to the big city.

Amore Trattoria Italiana  is hosting a fundraiser for the marching band, Sunday, March 19th starting at noon.

Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for kids, with 100% of the proceeds going right back to the band.

For more information, visit the event Facebook Page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s