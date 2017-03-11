Rockford High School fundraiser for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich - It's a huge honor, one only seven high school marching bands in the country get: playing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in NYC.

Rockford High School has been selected for this years event and now they need your help getting to the big city.

Amore Trattoria Italiana is hosting a fundraiser for the marching band, Sunday, March 19th starting at noon.

Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for kids, with 100% of the proceeds going right back to the band.

For more information, visit the event Facebook Page.