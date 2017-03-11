× U.S. Marshals seek man wanted on drug charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help locating 40-year-old Ramiro Campos, wanted on a slew of charges including drug-related offenses.

Campos, who could also be using the alias Ramiro Puente, stands at 5’5”, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. U.S. Marshals say he has warrants for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of heroin and cocaine.

Campos has prior charges for immigration, fraud and narcotics.

Campos has a tattoo on his upper right arm of a cross with a rose and the names “Dalia” and “Daisy,” a tattoo on his upper left arm with the names “Angie and Jasmine” and a tattoo on his back of the Virgin Mary.

Campos’ last known address was in the 1900 block of Jerome SW in Grand Rapids.

If you know anything, call the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at (202)-307-9100 or submit tips anonymously through Silent Observer.