U.S. Marshals seek man wanted on drug charges

Posted 10:00 AM, March 11, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help locating 40-year-old Ramiro Campos, wanted on a slew of charges including drug-related offenses.

Campos, who could also be using the alias Ramiro Puente, stands at 5’5”, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. U.S. Marshals say he has warrants for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of heroin and cocaine.

Campos has prior charges for immigration, fraud and narcotics.

Campos has a tattoo on his upper right arm of a cross with a rose and the names “Dalia” and “Daisy,” a tattoo on his upper left arm with the names “Angie and Jasmine” and a tattoo on his back of the Virgin Mary.

Campos’ last known address was in the 1900 block of Jerome SW in Grand Rapids.

If you know anything, call the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at (202)-307-9100 or submit tips anonymously through Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s