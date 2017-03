KENTWOOD, Mich. — A high speed chase involving a Michigan State Police trooper ended in a fiery crash Saturday night.

Police officers were not involved in the crash.

The car being chased by police drove through the intersection of Broadmoor Ave. SE and 52nd Street before hitting another vehicle causing both vehicles to explode into flames, a witness told FOX 17.

Michigan State Police is on scene handling the situation.

This is a developing story.