× Blizzard watch issued for NYC on Monday and Tuesday

NEW YORK (CNN) — Residents of the Northeast US: Don’t get out those T-shirts and sun dresses just yet. Spring snowflakes, not flowers, are headed your way next week.

Another massive storm is marching toward New York state and New England, with snow and powerful winds expected to hit New York City and Boston on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch for New York City, Long Island, southern Connecticut, southern Rhode Island and parts of eastern Massachusetts, including Boston.

The agency warned that the New York metro area could be blanketed with 12 to 18 inches of snow.

The blizzard watch extends beyond New York City to Long Island, Southern Westchester, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.

Damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected across eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, forecasters warn.

The strong winds will result in dangerous travel as well as power outages throughout the Northeast, forecasters warn.

“We have two low-pressure systems essentially coming together to create a potentially significant Nor’easter,” CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

“The first low begins in the Midwest and progresses east to the Mid-Atlantic region. The second low begins off the coast of Florida and moves north along the east coast and meets up with the first low around Washington, D.C.”

The blustery weather descending on Boston is expected to bring up to 16 inches of snow to the city by Wednesday.