Massive blaze destroys historic barn in Ionia County

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — It took three different fire departments in Ionia County to extinguish a massive fire at a historical barn over the weekend.

The blaze happened Saturday in the 5000 block of West Tupper Lake Road in Lake Odessa.

No one was injured and deputies say the historical barn was completely destroyed.

As you can see in the photo, at one point the entire barn was fully engulfed in flames.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s office says Lake Odessa Fire Department was assisted by crews from Clarksville and Woodland.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.