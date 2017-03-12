Massive blaze destroys historic barn in Ionia County

Posted 1:33 PM, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42PM, March 12, 2017

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — It took three different fire departments in Ionia County to extinguish a massive fire at a historical barn over the weekend.

The blaze happened Saturday in the 5000 block of West Tupper Lake Road in Lake Odessa.

No one was injured and deputies say the historical barn was completely destroyed.

As you can see in the photo, at one point the entire barn was fully engulfed in flames.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s office says Lake Odessa Fire Department was assisted by crews from Clarksville and Woodland.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s