Slippery roads to start the new workweek

WEST MICHIGAN — For the first time since the end of January, significant snow is expected across the entire FOX 17 viewing area. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the viewing area from midnight tonight through 8 AM on Tuesday. (The start time is 2 AM Monday for our counties along the Indiana state line, with an end time of 2 AM Tuesday.)

We’re watching an area of low pressure that’s now in the eastern part of the state of Wyoming as of this early morning writing:

This low will drift southeast today, then move due east tomorrow and pass through neighboring states to our south. On the north side of this low, we will be in good position to pick up significant snowfall. The snow will begin after 11 PM tonight, and last through at least 11 PM tomorrow night. Here’s how Future Track HD sees things for your afternoon drive home on Monday:

Snowfall totals will generally range from 3 to 5 inches, although a few locally higher totals are possible south of I-94.

The extended forecast looks a lot quieter. It will be cold with flurries on Tuesday, then we expect a slow warming trend through the end of the week. Some rain showers are possible on Friday.