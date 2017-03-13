RICHLAND, Mich.--- Battle Creek Central met undefeated East Lansing in the regional semi-final at Gull Lake High School. The Trojans would improve to 24-0 with the 74-50 win over the Bearcats. East Lansing will meet Kalamazoo Central in the regional championship game on Wednesday.
Battle Creek Central falls to East Lansing in regional semi-final
