Battle Creek Central falls to East Lansing in regional semi-final

Posted 11:41 PM, March 13, 2017, by

RICHLAND, Mich.--- Battle Creek Central met undefeated East Lansing in the regional semi-final at Gull Lake High School. The Trojans would improve to 24-0 with the 74-50 win over the Bearcats. East Lansing will meet Kalamazoo Central in the regional championship game on Wednesday.

