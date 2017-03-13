× Fire breaks out inside Grand Rapids home, 1 hospitalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire that started inside a home Sunday night.

The fire broke out about 8:45 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Walker Avenue NW., according to officials at the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

When crews arrived they found the single-family home with smoke coming from the bottom floor.

Crews quickly put that fire out shortly after arriving, preventing the blaze from spreading to other areas of the home.

It is not clear if the person hospitalized was injuried.