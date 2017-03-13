SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Fire breaks out inside Grand Rapids home, 1 hospitalized

Posted 8:19 AM, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:22AM, March 13, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire that started inside a home Sunday night.

The fire broke out about 8:45 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Walker Avenue NW., according to officials at the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

When crews arrived they found the single-family home with smoke coming from the bottom floor.

Crews quickly put that fire out shortly after arriving, preventing the blaze from spreading to other areas of the home.

It is not clear if the person hospitalized was injuried.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s