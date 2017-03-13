Man hurt in Zeeland crash; may have fallen asleep while driving

ZEELAND TWP., Mich. – One person person was seriously hurt after crashing into a retaining wall in Ottawa County.

The crash happened at about 2:00pm Sunday afternoon near the corner of 96th Avenue and Ransom Street.

According to Ottawa County investigators, Tyjuan Braddock, 29, was driving north on 96th Avenue when he drove off the road, through a ditch and into a retaining wall. Deputies say they believe that Braddock may have fallen asleep while driving.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in serious condition.