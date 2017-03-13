Mmmbop! Hanson coming to Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Twenty years ago, if you were of radio or CD listening age, you probably got the song “Mmmbop” stuck in your head at least once.

Come later this year, you can see Hanson perform right here in Grand Rapids.

20 Monroe Live announced that the musical creators of the “Mmmbop” are bringing their 25th anniversary world tour to Grand Rapids on Sunday, October 8. The night before, they’ll be at the House of Blues in Chicago. The tour starts in June in Germany.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 18 at 10:00am.

Also announced by 20 Monroe Live Monday was a June 10 appearance by Blackbear, a hip hop/R&B artist who has collaborated with Justin Bieber, G Eazy, Childish Gambino and others.