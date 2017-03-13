Mona Shores’ Jordan Walker wins Miss Basketball

DETROIT, Mich — Mona Shores senior guard Jordan Walker has won the Miss Basketball award announced by the BCAM on Monday.

Walker averaged 22 points this season while leading the Sailors to a 19-4 record, the OK Black conference championship and a class district championship.

She also became the school’s all-time leader in career points and assists. Walker scored single-game school record 39 points in a win over Muskegon on February 3rd.

Walker will play at Western Michigan next year and becomes the 3rd Miss Basketball winner to head to Kalamazoo joining Kristen Koetsier of Grandville in 1998 and Brenna Bankston of Frankfort in 2006.

