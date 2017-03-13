Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Michigan Wolverines continued their recent dominance Sunday night, upsetting the Wisconsin Badgers to become the Big Ten Champs, heading deeper into the madness that happens each March in college basketball.

Jump to the final two minutes of the game, and Michigan has a commanding, double digit lead. They’d only add to it as the seconds ticked away.

U of M took down the Badgers to become Big Ten Champs, 71 to 56. Now they’ll take on Oklahoma State in Indianapolis on Friday when the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins.

The Michigan State University Spartans are also in the dance and will take on Miami in Tulsa.

2. March is Red Cross Month, and this week it’s your chance to pay-it-forward by giving blood.

Several blood drives are being held this week. There’s one from 12 to 5:45 p.m. at the Otsego Public Library, followed by one on Wednesday at the United Church of Wayland at the same time.

Several events are also being help through Allegan and Ottawa Counties on Thursday.

For more information on where to give blood, or to set up an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

3. The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids is getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the end of the week with their annual Breakfast to Pay It Forward.

It’s set for Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., and the menu will include pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and potatoes.

It cost $5, and the proceeds benefit a local organization called K9 Camo Companions who rescue and train shelter animals, then pair those pets with veterans.

At the breakfast, veterans will be able to eat for free.

4. The Funderwear Run took place over the weekend, leaving nearly 200 people running down the streets in their tidy whities.

It’s the 4th year for the 5K run, and it’s one of the many events that are part of Laughfest.

Laughfest raises money for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids to help those affected by Cancer.

5. A new set of undies is definitely what these people need after being chased by a moose down a ski sleep.

They were snowboarding in Breckenridge over the weekend, when a big four legged guy decided to join the fun.

Watching the video above, you can see he never breaks his stride and eventually disappears into the woods.