BELDING, Mich.--- Muskegon Heights entered the night with a 17-5 record taking on Galesburg-Augusta at Belding in a regional semi-final. The Tigers would get the 66-29 win and advance to the regional championship game on Wednesday.
Muskegon Heights improves to 18-5 with win over Galesburg-Augusta
-
Gobles takes down Galesburg-Augusta 40-33
-
Galesburg-Augusta Beats Schoolcraft
-
Muskegon Heights advance to District Finals after win over Kent City
-
Walker’s 21 Points Leads Mona Shores to 3rd Straight District Title
-
Big Reds stay unbeaten with 79-41 win over Ottawa Hills
-
-
Godwin Heights Girls Win 54-50
-
Muskegon Heights Win the Battle of Muskegon Over Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Muskegon wins 39th straight conference game
-
Muskegon Heights Runs Past Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Muskegon Heights comes out on top vs North Muskegon
-
-
Reeths-Puffer Girls win 61-33 over Oakridge
-
Big Reds win 5th straight district title
-
Muskegon Heights Wins 69-62 Over Ludington