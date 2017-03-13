Muskegon Heights improves to 18-5 with win over Galesburg-Augusta

Posted 11:19 PM, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:31PM, March 13, 2017

BELDING, Mich.--- Muskegon Heights entered the night with a 17-5 record taking on Galesburg-Augusta at Belding in a regional semi-final. The Tigers would get the 66-29 win and advance to the regional championship game on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s