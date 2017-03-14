× Consumers Energy: Wind storm power outage was state record

LANSING, Mich. – Consumers Energy says that last week’s wind storm caused the largest combined statewide power outage in the history of Michigan.

The utility provider send an email to customers with some statistics from last Wednesday’s storm:

More than 350,000 people in Consumers Energy’s territory lost power.

9,000 electric wires came down.

1,300 utility poles were broken.

3,400 employees (lineworkers, damage assessors, wire guards, customer service) worked on restoring service.

166 crews from Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana came to Michigan for restoration efforts.

The winds exceeded 60mph throughout the day on Wednesday, March 8.