Cornerstone falls to Union College in National Championship Game

POINT LOOKOUT, Missouri — Kyle Steigenga scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but Cornerstone fell to Union College 72-69 Tuesday night in the NAIA Division II National Championship game at the College of the Ozarks.

The Golden Eagles went more than six and half minutes without a field goal in the second half and fell behind by as much as 12 (64-52).

A Cory Cox 3 with 2:30 to play capped an 11-2 run and pulled Cornerstone within 3 at 66-63 but that was as close as they would get.

Paul Stone led the Bulldogs with 26 points.