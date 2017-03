Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTSEGO, Mich -- Nikki Tucker scored 28 points to lead Marshall to a 49-27 win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central Tuesday in a class B state quarterfinal at Otsego High School.

It marked the second straight year the two school met in the quarterfinals with the Redhwaks winning both.

Marshall will play Detroit Country Day at 6 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at the Breslin Center.