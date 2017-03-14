× Dutch Girl Brewery in Spring Lake closes

SPRING LAKE, Mich. – A lakeshore brewery has closed its doors and is now for sale.

Dutch Girl Brewery, on M-104 in Spring Lake, announced their closure on Facebook Tuesday.

The posting says the business has been open for about two years. They are open to selling the business to another person. The asking price is $350,000, but they say that is negotiable. If no buyer is found, the assets will be auctioned off. The location is right across the road from Vander Mill Ciders.