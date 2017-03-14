× Grand Rapids yard waste drop-off opens early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Yard Waste Drop-off Site where city residents can dispose of grass clippings, tree branches, and other yard waste at no charge will be open Saturdays in March and start regular operation on March 27, a week earlier than usual.

Use of the site at 2001 Butterworth Street SW is free only to Grand Rapids city residents. Commercial landscapers are not allowed to use the drop-off location.

The drop-off site will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 18 and March 25. Beginning March 27, the site will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbsite pickup of yard waste in Grand Rapids will also begin March 27.

Non-residents can use the site for a fee: $10 per car, $20 for a car with a small trailer or a pickup, $40 for a pickup with side panels or small trailer, and $60 for a large truck or vehicle with a large trailer.

Construction material, trash and other non-yard waste items are not permitted, and yard waste cannot be dropped off in plastic bags.