Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shaun Latham is coming to LaughFest, and taking part in the Best of the Midwest Competition.

He immediately invokes uncontrollable laughter from the audience and is known for his riffs on dating, hip hop culture, and everyday life situations.

Watch our interview with the comedian as he talks about his comedy style, childhood, and more.

The Best of the Midwest Competition is on Wednesday, March 15 at the B.O.B. at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.