Get your employer to join the West Michigan Walking Challenge!

The Walking Challenge is a six week event where companies encourage their employees to get active and moving!

Not only is the Walking Challenge an initiative to exercise, but it's also a competition! Prizes will be awarded to the organizations with the best participation rate, and the average greatest number of steps per employee.

The West Michigan Walking Challenge will take place from April 17 to May 28, but companies that want to participate must sign up by March 15.

Companies can sign up at terryberry.com/wmwalkingchallenge.