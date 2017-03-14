Steer in Newaygo County found with possible bovine TB

Posted 4:04 PM, March 14, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. – A steer in Newaygo County has been found to possibly have bovine tuberculosis.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development made the announcement Tuesday. The department says that the steer was diagnosed by samples and was removed from the food chain.

The MDARD used the 2-year-old steer’s electronic radio frequency identification to find the farm. Farms within three miles of the affected Newaygo County farm are now required to complete bovine TB testing in the next six months.

MDARD says that the strain of bovine TB found in the steer was similar to the bovine TB found in other cattle and deer in northeast lower Michigan.

 

