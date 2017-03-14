Update: Police identify pedestrian killed in Kent County accident

Posted 10:05 PM, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:58AM, March 15, 2017

Scene near S Division & 72nd Street.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kent County have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed while crossing a street on Monday night.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Division Avenue and 72nd Street in Gaines Township. According to police, Michael Lee Merriman, 52, attempted to cross Division, and was hit by a vehicle. He did not survive.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Police say neither alcohol nor speed were involved in the accident.

