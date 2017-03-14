× Whitecaps Snapchat selfie jersey contest

Baseball season is right around the corner, and the Grand Rapids Whitecaps are offering fans a chance to see their pictures under the lights.

The Whitecaps announced their Snapchat Selfie Jersey contest for their Social Media Night on Thursday, June 29.

Here is how to submit:

1.) Add wmwhitecaps on Snapchat

2.) Take a Selfie with a Snapchat Lens (Dog Face, Sunglasses, Flower Crown, etc.)

3.) Send to Whitecaps Snapchat – wmwhitecaps

Fans have until Friday, March 24 to submit their photos.

The Whitecaps will take on the Dayton Dragons for Social Media Night. Tickets range in price from $8 to $110 for premium seats; kids under 2 are always free.