Apply now to get tickets for White House Easter Egg Roll

(AP) The lottery for tickets to next month’s White House Easter Egg Roll opened Wednesday. But hurry, it closes in three days.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump previously announced that the 139-year-old tradition of rolling pastel-colored, hard-boiled eggs across the White House South Lawn will take place April 17.

Tickets are available only through the lottery, which opened at noon Wednesday and closes at noon Saturday. The website is http://www.recreation.gov. It doesn’t cost anything to enter; tickets are also free.

The White House says winners will be notified by email on March 31.

Families with children ages 13 and under may participate in the day of festivities. The annual Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.