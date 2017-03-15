Education millage proposed to help get kids start on college, careers

Posted 4:29 PM, March 15, 2017, by

WALKER, Mich. – Organizers behind a new millage proposal say that its passage would give students a head start on college and their careers.

The Strong Schools, Strong Communities proposal was announced Wednesday morning during a Yes for Kids campaign launch at the Kenowa Hills Knights STEM Academy in Walker.

The proposal is a Kent County-wide millage that would be an average of an additional $6.70 a month for the average county homeowner.  All the funding would go to the local school districts to expand career training and technical course offerings.

The proposal will be on the May 2, 2017 ballot.

For more information, visit the Strong Schools, Strong Communities website.

 

