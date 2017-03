Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Crews are moving back from clearing a fire scene in Muskegon after a gas line was ruptured.

The fire started Tuesday night at Muskegon Castings and burned through Wednesday morning.

Crews were clearing the 75,000 square foot building Wednesday afternoon when a gas line was broken. Fire crews moved back everyone from the scene as they worked to turn off the gas.

