Grants for innovative approaches to farm conservation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering grants of up to $75,000 for innovative approaches and technologies to improve conservation on farmland and private forests in Michigan.

Proposals for Conservation Innovation Grants are due by May 9. Among those eligible to apply are individuals, businesses, local governments, nonprofit organizations, colleges and universities and American Indian tribes.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service says it has $225,000 available to fund grant proposals in Michigan.

USDA State Conservationist Garry Lee says the grants are designed to focus on conservation projects that promote science-based solutions benefiting producers and the environment.

Projects could include on-farm pilot projects and field demonstrations. Funding is intended to quicken landowner adaptation of promising technologies.

