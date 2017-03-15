Interview: Kevin Heffernan talks LaughFest and craft beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, two members of the Broken Lizard Comedy Group, are bringing laughter and spirit to Laughfest on Saturday.

The comedy duo will share funny stories about the making of their movies such as "Super Troopers," "Beerfest," "Club Dread" and "The Slammin' Salmon." They'll even take the time to drink a beer with the audience.

Watch our interview with Kevin, who talks about how they got started in comedy, and his love for craft beers.

The comedy duo has two shows on Saturday, March 18 at the Wealthy Theatre. The first is at 7:30 p.m. and another at 10 p.m.

To get tickets for their show, visit laughfestgr.org.