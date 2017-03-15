Keith Harkin performing in Auburn Hills for St. Patrick’s Tour

Posted 12:09 PM, March 15, 2017, by

Keith Harkin brings his tour to West Michigan just in time for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Keith started performing music in public at 4-years-old. By the age of 18, he was an accomplished singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

For a while, he was part of Celtic Thunder, but now is working on his solo career performing all across the country in his St. Patrick's Tour.

Watch the video above to see him perform his newest song, "Two Bloodied Hands."

Keith Harkin will perform tonight (Wednesday, March 15) at Callahan's in Auburn Hills for his St. Patrick's Tour at 8 p.m. Tickets can still be purchased online.

Be sure to follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

