Mobile home destroyed in overnight fire in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A mobile home was destroyed in a massive fire early Wednesday morning, but fortunately, nobody was home at the time.

The call came in shortly before 1:00 a.m. for a possible structure fire on 37th Street in Cheshire Township of Allegan County. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss due to the extensive damage. It is not clear what caused the fire. Crews tell us there were no occupants home at the time.

